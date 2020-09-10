Gardiner, Eva "Ann" Tuulikki (Anderson)98, of Warwick, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020 due to natural causes. She was born November 21, 1921 in Vienna, Maine to Vera and Antti Anderson who had recently emigrated from Finland. Eva is survived by two loving daughters, Beryl "Sam" Martin of Souderton, Pennsylvania and her husband Mike Hazlett; Doris "Dotti" DeFeo of Warwick, Rhode Island and her husband William "Bill" DeFeo; two grandchildren, Mikaela Martin-Radosky and Brooke Martin; and three great grandchildren, Avery Fritz, Kyle Martin and Ashlee Reedy. She is also survived by three nieces, Linda Lindell, Liz Cobb and Joan Burton.She was predeceased by her husband of over 30 years, Howard "Sonny" Gardiner; sisters Ellen Lindell of Lexington, Massachusetts and Anna Burton of Waterville, Maine; a grandson, Eric Martin of Zephyrhills, Florida and a niece, Gayle Barrett of Scarborough, Maine.Eva was a devout member of the Episcopal Church. She was proud of her Finnish heritage and was bi-lingual, enjoying conversations with her cousins while on telephone calls to Finland. She had a deep love for the Maine farm that she grew up on and especially the moose who frequently visited. Music was always one of her favorite pastimes, listening to Frank Sinatra, Liberace, and (her life-long love) Johnny Cash. She had many occupations throughout her lifetime - inspecting parachutes for the armed forces during World War II, tending to champion show dogs, caregiving for those in need and, having waited tables for years, she was always a great tipper when dining out.At home she was an avid walker, always looking to get in that exercise, even by treadmill or walking the mall when necessary. Eva was very proud of her home (we called her "Grandma in the red house") and took great joy in gardening. She was an excellent home cook and baked for everyone, especially her Finn pulla bread.She was a loving foster parent for all animals, large and small, and liked to reminisce about feeding her pony, Nellie, when she was a young girl. Stories about the farm animals from her childhood, her beloved cocker spaniel, Buffy, and Floyd the kidnapped cat were some of her fondest memories.Arrangements will be made by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick, Rhode Island 02886 and will be private.Memorial donations in Eva's name can be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 111 West Shore Road, Warwick, Rhode Island 02889.