BONITATI, EVA Y. (Marcello)
Eva Y. Bonitati, age 88, of Smithfield, died peacefully at home surrounded by loving family members on July 21, 2020. Eva was the fifth child of the late John and Theresa (Moretti) Marcello. Born on April 7, 1932 in Cranston, she attended public schools graduating from Cranston High School in 1949. She began working as a bookkeeper for a local dairy while still in high school after her teacher tabbed her as his best choice for the position. After graduation she began working as a clerk for the R.I. Department of Employment Security. She returned to school while raising a family, and became an LPN. She worked at Roger Williams Hospital for a number of years, and was known for her tireless work ethic. She married the love of her life, Michael J. Bonitati, Jr., on May 1, 1954 and shared 59 years of marriage with him before being widowed in 2013. She was the devoted, wonderful mother of her four very lucky children, Michael J. Bonitati (Alice), Eve C. Bonitati, Janet M. Reardon (Jack), Lisa A. Church (Raymond). Eva was always there for her grandchildren, who brought her tremendous joy and pleasure. Michael, Emma, and Elena Bonitati, Jake, Alexandra, and Austin Reardon, John, Isabella, Eva, and Joseph Church are heart-broken at the loss of their beloved Grandma. They will miss her, and her best in the world meatballs greatly. A devout Catholic she instilled the virtues of faith, hope and charity in her children. Eva was an incredibly generous person who took her greatest joy in the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. Her love gave all of us strength and encouragement. We will live in thankfulness that she was. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Vincent, and Anthony Marcello. She was also pre-deceased by her sister, Rose Aceto. Her sister, Mary Hillier, also survives her. A great many loving friends also survive her. Funeral Services will be held at Woodlawn-Gattone Funeral home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston on Friday, July 31st from 8:00-9:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St Michael's Church, 80 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, R.I. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Michael's Parish. Burial will be private. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com