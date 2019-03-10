|
Schrier, Evan Joseph
Born in Providence, passed February 23rd in Issaquah, WA. He was 54 years old. Left behind are the loves of his life, Allyson and sons Ari and Eli, mother Judith, sister Marya, step-father Paul Wilde, and many dear friends.
Evan graduated from Classical HS and Brown University and in 1988, he joined Microsoft in Seattle as a software engineer. He loved rafting, skiing, mountain biking and hiking—all activities that drew him to the NorthWest. Evan was a well-read intellectual with varied interests. What he loved most was time with family. He adored his boys; his greatest goal was to be an excellent dad and husband. He was both.
Evan was diagnosed in 2012 with frontotemporal dementia. Always a big thinker, it was an enormous struggle for him to lose intellectual acuity. He was the kindest and most generous of men. We are grateful to everyone who kept us in their hearts throughout our struggle.
Donations can be made to The Assoc. for FTD (theaftd.org). A celebration of life will take place locally at a future date. Contact [email protected]
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 10, 2019