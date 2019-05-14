|
|
Georgiadis, Rev. Fr. Evangelos
Rev. Fr. Evangelos C. Georgiadis, husband of Presbytera Anastasia (Toulopoulos) of Rumford, RI died Sunday, May 12, 2019.
He was ordained in 1961 and for over 57 years, he served as pastor of six parishes.
He is also survived by his three children; Chris E. Georgiadis of Bradford, MA, George E. Georgiadis of Rumford, RI and Anna Maria Bunch and her husband John of Coventry, RI; three grandchildren, Evan C. Georgiadis of Nashua, NH, Joseph E. Bunch and Stacia J. Bunch, both of Coventry, RI; and two cousins, Marika Panagopoulos and Costa Salamis.
Remembrance at the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Church, 97 Walcott St., Pawtucket, RI, includes calling hours Wednesday, May 15, 4-8 pm, followed on Thursday, May 16, by Divine Liturgy at 8:30 am, Visitation at 9:30 am and Funeral Services at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House 45 Gay St. Providence, RI 02905 or to the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church Scholarship Fund, 97 Walcott St. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
To share a memory or to view the complete obituary, please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 14, 2019