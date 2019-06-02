|
|
Giannopoulos, Dr. Evangelos H.
Evangelos "Angelo" Giannopoulos, 59, of Exeter, RI, passed away on May 31, 2019 at home. Evangelos was the husband of Sandy Giannopoulos and loving father to Parthenia and Eleni. Dr. Giannopoulos was an Electrical Engineer at NUWC for the last 37 years. Visiting Hours will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from the Memorial Funeral Home at 10:00am and a Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 390 Thames St, Newport. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London, CT. Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 2, 2019