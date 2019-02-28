|
|
NORTH, EVE M. (GOODISON)
38, of West Warwick, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Wife of Jaryd L. North. Daughter of Shirley (Dines) Vanderworken. Mother of Alexis Smith, Leah Smith, and Emmi North; Sister of Chandra Barret, Jessica Perez, Jackie Acevedo, and Charles Goodison. Visitation Saturday, March 2, from 10 AM – 1 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. Coventry, RI, with a prayer service to follow at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in support of her beautiful daughters: P.O. Box 14263 East Providence, RI, 02914, would be appreciated. Full Obituary at iannottifh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2019