Evelyn A. Elliott
ELLIOTT, EVELYN A.
87, passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI. She was the wife of the late Vernon L. Elliott, Jr. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Margaret. Mrs. Elliott was a sales clerk for Macy's Department Store. She was the beloved mother of Vernon L. Elliott, III.
Visitation, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906, will be appreciated. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit theQuinnFuneralHome.Com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
SEP
8
Service
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
