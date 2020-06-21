Evelyn Armfield

ARMFIELD, EVELYN
73, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on June 19. 2020.
She was the mother of Jennifer P. Reichuber, Eric J. Armfield and the late Michelle M. Armfield.
For complete obituary and guestbook www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
73, of Lincoln passed away peacefully on June 19. 2020.
She was the mother of Jennifer P. Reichuber, Eric J. Armfield and the late Michelle M. Armfield.
For complete obituary and guestbook www.LincolnFuneralHome.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.