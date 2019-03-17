|
|
LaVENA, EVELYN C. (PALUMBO)
89, of North Providence, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Benito "Ben" LaVena. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Olympia (DiCecco) Palumbo.
Evelyn was employed by the State of Rhode Island for most of her professional career. In her later years, she was a faithful sacristan at St. Augustine Church in Providence. "Eve" and her wonderful husband Ben were volunteers for the Special Olympics, devoted CCD instructors, and were extremely philanthropic in support of charities for children in need.
She is survived by her loving sister Angela Lisa, seven godchildren, many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was the sister of the late Thomas Palumbo, Catherine Maselli, Marie DiNunzio, and Rose Sorafine.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Providence. Entombment will be in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. Visitation Tuesday 5 - 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Special Olympics RI, 327 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019