SADLIER, EVELYN C. (Christensen)
90, passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at Hope & Hospice Palliative Care. She was the wife of the late Raymond F. Sadlier and a daughter of the late Haakon J. and Susanne E. (Cunningham) Christensen. Evelyn was employed as a manager at the New England Telephone Co. She was a member of the Gaspee Seniors, Pilgrim Center, Gorton High School Alumni Committee. A loving, generous person, she had a heart of gold, and accepted everyone as they were. Evelyn enjoyed babysitting, baking, sewing, and was known for her famous chocolate chip cookies. She was the beloved mother of Linda Maruska and her husband Mike of Narragansett, Janice Kearney and her husband Tom of South Kingstown, and Robert Sadlier and his wife Diane of Warwick; one brother, Robert Christensen of Warwick; three sisters, Bernice Rollofson of Redman, Washington, Virginia Carmody of Warwick, and Dorothy McGuinn of Warwick; grandchildren, Matthew, Michael, Jonathon, Matthew, Lauren, Bryan, Ashley, Ryan, Dennis, and Jay; nine great-grandchildren, and two on the way. She was a sister of the late Raymond Christensen.
Her funeral will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Clement Church, Long Street at 10 AM. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park. Visiting hours Thursday, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hope & Hospice Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019