Evelyn D. (Deangelis) Mazzaro
MAZZARO, EVELYN D. (DEANGELIS)
96, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Cra-Mar Meadows in Cranston. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Mazzaro. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Molly DeAngelis.
Evelyn was a dedicated volunteer at the Cranston Senior Center for many years.
She was the loving mother of Lorraine DeFusco and her late husband Donald of Cranston, Joyce Jameson and her husband Ronald of Cranston, and Evelyn Cotoia and her husband Robert of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Dean DeFusco, Kevin DeFusco, Nicholas Vecchiarelli and his wife Tracy, Thomas Vecchiarelli and his wife Chelsea, and great grandmother of Liliana, Brandon, Natalie, Brianna, Josephine and Jaxon; dear sister-in-law of Dorothy DeAngelis. She was the sister of the late Anthony DeAngelis and Florence Mildner.
Visiting hours will be on Tuesday from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
