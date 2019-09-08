Home

Evelyn F. Samson

Evelyn F. Samson Obituary
SAMSON, EVELYN F.
passed on September 3, 2019. Evelyn was the beloved wife of her devoted husband Thomas Samson, Jr., for 61 years. She was the adoring mother of Deborah Samson, Linda Lane and Karen Coutu and caring mother-in-law of Brian Marquis, Jeffrey Lane and Glenn Coutu. Grammy and Mema to Michelle Fluck and her husband Alan, Jay Coutu, Erik Lane and Sharlene Coutu.
Evelyn was a proud graduate of Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing and a registered nurse for many years. She also earned a BS degree in Health Services Administration from Providence College.
Evelyn enjoyed writing her memoirs, cooking, quilting, playing her sheet music, traveling the USA with Tom and being with him and her daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Funeral and burial were private. Donations in her name may be sent to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
