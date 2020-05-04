|
Piquette Hendricks, Evelyn H.
Evelyn H. Piquette Hendricks, 91, of Seekonk passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. She was the wife of John Hendricks and the late Manuel Piquette.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Arthur N. and Madeline (Scrocco) Alexander. Evelyn worked for the Imperial Pearl Company before she retired. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Seekonk and also a member of the Perpetual Adoration at Mount Carmel Church.
Besides her husband she leaves one daughter, Susan Maisano and her husband Kenneth of Bristol, two sons, Thomas Piquette (Ret.,Detective,S.P.D.) and his wife Monica of Seekonk and Kenneth Piquette and his wife Laurie of Lakeville, Ma., one sister, Norma Nunes of Warwick, one brother, Arthur Alexander of Bristol, twelve grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late James Piquette and sister of the late Alfred Alexander, Dolores Begin, Louis Alexander and Madeline Alexander.
Her funeral services will be private. Contributions to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 984 Taunton Avenue, Seekonk, Ma would be appreciated. Live streaming of the service will be on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Go to www.perrymcstay.com and click on Evelyn's obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2020