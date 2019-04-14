|
CIONI, EVELYN L. (DiMAIO)
age 97, formerly of Baywood Street, Warwick, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at West Shore Health Center in Warwick. She was the wife of the late Fred A. Cioni.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Michael and Vera (Norcia) DiMaio, she lived in Warwick since 1947.
She is survived by a sister, Irene V. Cudworth of Warwick. She was the sister of the late Dorothy H. DiMaio.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Clement Church, 111 Long Street, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited, and may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 9:00 – to 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the West Shore Health Center Patient Activities Fund, 109 West Shore Road, Warwick, RI 02889.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019