Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family

Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family

FIRST ANNIVERSARY EVELYN B. LEVESQUE Those we love don't go away, They walk beside us every day. Dearer still as the years depart, She lives forever in our hearts. LOVE HUSAND BOB, CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store