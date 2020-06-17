FORSYTH, EVELYN M. (FORTE)
95, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Brentwood Nursing Home. Born in Providence, she lived in Cranston for 66 years. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (DeMuccio) Forte.
She was the beloved wife of the late John I. Forsyth and the loving and devoted mother of Kathryn (David) Smith of Warwick, and John (Brenda) Forsyth of Cranston. She was also the proud and loving Nana to Ryan, Erik, Dean and Kyle Smith, Jeffrey & Andrew Forsyth and great-grandmother to 7. She was predeceased by a brother John Forte, and is survived by a sister, Gloria Farina.
Evelyn was employed for 25 years by the Cranston School Department as a paraprofessional. She touched the lives of many young students throughout her career. She was also a faithful communicant of St. Mark's Church in Garden City.
Her greatest joy in life was being an important part of her 6 grandsons lives, supporting them at their school and athletic endeavors. They were her pride and joy.
Her family would like to thank the loving & caring staff that greatly touched her life these past 3 ½ years at Brentwood. Their professionalism & dedication to her well being provided us with a sense of comfort knowing she was well cared for and loved.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral and burial will be private. However, a memorial service for family & friends to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held when we can all happily be together again.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Brentwood Nursing Home, 4000 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886 or Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
95, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Brentwood Nursing Home. Born in Providence, she lived in Cranston for 66 years. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (DeMuccio) Forte.
She was the beloved wife of the late John I. Forsyth and the loving and devoted mother of Kathryn (David) Smith of Warwick, and John (Brenda) Forsyth of Cranston. She was also the proud and loving Nana to Ryan, Erik, Dean and Kyle Smith, Jeffrey & Andrew Forsyth and great-grandmother to 7. She was predeceased by a brother John Forte, and is survived by a sister, Gloria Farina.
Evelyn was employed for 25 years by the Cranston School Department as a paraprofessional. She touched the lives of many young students throughout her career. She was also a faithful communicant of St. Mark's Church in Garden City.
Her greatest joy in life was being an important part of her 6 grandsons lives, supporting them at their school and athletic endeavors. They were her pride and joy.
Her family would like to thank the loving & caring staff that greatly touched her life these past 3 ½ years at Brentwood. Their professionalism & dedication to her well being provided us with a sense of comfort knowing she was well cared for and loved.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral and burial will be private. However, a memorial service for family & friends to celebrate Evelyn's life will be held when we can all happily be together again.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Brentwood Nursing Home, 4000 Post Rd., Warwick, RI 02886 or Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Ave., Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.