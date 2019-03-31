The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Cranston, RI
Evelyn M. (Miele) Rodgers

Evelyn M. (Miele) Rodgers Obituary
RODGERS, EVELYN M. (MIELE)
80, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Amedeo and Mariannina (Vinale) Miele. Evelyn was a former project manager for the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for over 25 years. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Mark's Church, Cranston. Evelyn loved being with her family, friends and enjoyed dancing.
Evelyn is survived by her loving daughter, Denise Consiglio of Woonsocket. She was the beloved partner of John Rodgers. Evelyn was the cherished grandmother of William Pikula and Shea Cheney. She was the sister of the late Joseph Miele, Ida Jackson, Lucy Tirocchi, Andy Miele, Virginia Tremblay and Anthony Miele. Evelyn is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 2nd, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
