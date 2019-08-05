|
Matarese, Sister Evelyn Marie
90, died July 31, 2019 in Worcester. Formerly known as Sister James Elizabeth. Born in Providence, daughter of Nicholas and Elmelinda (Raimondi) Matarese. Graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Providence and The Elms College in Chicopee, Mass. Entered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur in 1952. She later studied biology at Catholic University and earned her master's degree in education from Salem State University. A teacher for 46 years in Notre Dame affiliated schools in Mass., Conn. and Rhode Island including 21 years at St. Kevin School in Warwick, 4 years at St. Teresa H.S. in Providence and 2 years at St. Ann School in Cranston. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, including her cousin Pat and friend Dottie, and her sisters in religion, the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur. Predeceased by her brothers Nicholas and Edward, and her sister Gloria. Calling hours Thurs., Aug. 8, from 1-3 p.m., with a prayer service at 2 p.m. at the Notre Dame du Lac Chapel, 555 Plantation St., Worcester. Funeral Mass to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial Friday in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 468 Poquonock Ave., Windsor, CT 06095.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 5, 2019