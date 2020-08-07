Evelyn Saltzman

SALTZMAN, Evelyn

passed away peacefully on August 6. Born in 1925, Evvy was the adored wife of the late Daniel Saltzman and devoted mother of Patti Saltzman and the late Marjorie Saltzman. She was the daughter of the late Abraham and Sally Shapiro, and deeply loved sister of Avis Pritzker and the late Cynthia Shapiro and Shirley Chavis as well as many loved nieces and nephews.

A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, she was a member of the Sigma Delta Tau sorority. An accomplished pianist, she taught piano for many years, and was a long-time member of Ledgemont Country Club, where she loved to play golf, tennis, and bridge. Evvy was distinguished by her compassion, her sharp wit, and delightful sense of humor, and she was blessed with many dear friends throughout her long life. Truly, to know her was to love her.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Tockwotton on the Waterfront Memory Care, Hope Health Hospice Care, Temple Beth El, or the Providence Philharmonic Orchestra.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store