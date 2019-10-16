Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Evelyn Tetreault
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
211 Sabin St.
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Tetreault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn T. Tetreault


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn T. Tetreault Obituary
TETREAULT, Evelyn T.
67, passed away at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Evelyn (Proulx) Tetreault.
Evelyn was the executive secretary to the chief justice of the Rhode Island District Court for thirty-five years, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends. Evelyn is survived by two brothers, former Pawtucket City Councilman Lorenzo C. Tetreault of Narragansett, and Louis N.D. Tetreault of Pawtucket. She also leaves a niece, Lisa Serak of North Attleboro; a nephew, Brian Tetreault of Narragansett; three grandnieces, Livia, Emme and Brooke and two grandnephews, Samuel and Benjamin.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Consolation Church, 211 Sabin St., Pawtucket, followed by interment in the family plot at Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI 02871 would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now