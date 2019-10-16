|
TETREAULT, Evelyn T.
67, passed away at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Evelyn (Proulx) Tetreault.
Evelyn was the executive secretary to the chief justice of the Rhode Island District Court for thirty-five years, retiring in 2006. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dear friends. Evelyn is survived by two brothers, former Pawtucket City Councilman Lorenzo C. Tetreault of Narragansett, and Louis N.D. Tetreault of Pawtucket. She also leaves a niece, Lisa Serak of North Attleboro; a nephew, Brian Tetreault of Narragansett; three grandnieces, Livia, Emme and Brooke and two grandnephews, Samuel and Benjamin.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Consolation Church, 211 Sabin St., Pawtucket, followed by interment in the family plot at Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice, 1184 East Main Rd., Portsmouth, RI 02871 would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 16, 2019