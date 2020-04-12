Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Everett "Max" Maxwell LT COL, RIANG

Everett "Max" Maxwell LT COL, RIANG Obituary
MAXWELL, EVERETT "MAX" Ret. LT COL RIANG
84, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving children. He was the beloved husband of the late Diane J. McDonald Maxwell. They were married for 57 years.
Born in Providence to Herbert F. and Rose E. McGarrahan Maxwell. He was a former resident of East Northport, NY and North Providence, RI.
Everett retired as a Lt. Colonel from the RI & NY Air National Guard. He was a graduate of Hope High School where he proudly served as class president. He graduated from RI College & was inducted into its Sports Hall of Fame. He received his Masters degree from Syracuse University.
He began his career at the RI Department of Education & later was a sales executive at Panasonic Corp. and Leading Edges computers, retiring in 1998.
Max greatly enjoyed time with family, friends & the many places he traveled for business & pleasure. Wherever he went he always ran into someone he knew!
He is survived by his daughter: Diane R. Maxwell of North Attleboro, MA, his sons: James M. Maxwell, Christopher J. Maxwell and his wife, Deborah and Kevin P. Maxwell, all of East Greenwich, his grandchildren: Jessica Rockman and her husband, Jeremy of MA, Justin Turner and his wife, Amanda of CA, Ryan and Alexandra Maxwell of East Greenwich, a great granddaughter, Sophie and his brother: Herbert F. Maxwell, Jr. of Syracuse, NY. He was the brother of the late Eugene Maxwell.
His funeral service will be held at a later date. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020
