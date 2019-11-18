|
Mcphillips, Everett "RED"
Everett Leonard Mcphillips, 89, of Providence Rhode Island, passed away on October 18th, 2019 in Lecanto, Florida. A mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday November 22nd at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic church in Seekonk MA.
Everett was born in Providence, to Leonard and Leona Mcphillips on the 27th of May, 1930. He married Orietta Maria Cipolla of Providence, RI, and resided in Rehoboth, MA and retired to Citrus Hills in Hernando FL. Everett was an army veteran and was president of the Rehoboth Little League Baseball Association for many years. The Everett "RED" Mcphillips fields were named in his honor.
Everett is proceeded in death by his wife Orietta and his son Lawrence. Everett is survived by his son William.
There will be a memorial luncheon held at the Seekonk Clarion hotel at 1PM Friday, November 22nd. All are welcome to join in celebrating Everett's life.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 18, 2019