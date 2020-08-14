MAXWELL, EVERETT "MAX" Ret. LT COL RIANG
84, died April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Diane McDonald Maxwell. Father of: Diane Maxwell of North Attleboro, James Maxwell, Christopher Maxwell and his wife, Deborah and Kevin Maxwell, all of East Greenwich, four grandchildren and a great granddaughter. Mass Monday at 10am in St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. Visitation in church 9-10am. Donations in his memory may be made to Everett Maxwell Memorial Scholarship at Hope High Dollars for Scholars www.hopehigh.dollarsforscholars.org
