Ret. Lt Col Everett Riang "Max" Maxwell
MAXWELL, EVERETT "MAX" Ret. LT COL RIANG
84, died April 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Diane McDonald Maxwell. Father of: Diane Maxwell of North Attleboro, James Maxwell, Christopher Maxwell and his wife, Deborah and Kevin Maxwell, all of East Greenwich, four grandchildren and a great granddaughter. Mass Monday at 10am in St. Gregory the Great Church, Warwick. Visitation in church 9-10am. Donations in his memory may be made to Everett Maxwell Memorial Scholarship at Hope High Dollars for Scholars www.hopehigh.dollarsforscholars.org For complete obituary please visit www.andersonwinfield.net

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
AUG
17
Service
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
