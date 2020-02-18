|
PASTUCH, EWHENIA, (REDKA)
93, of Beacon, NY formerly of West Warwick and North Kingstown, RI, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of the late Justyn Pastuch. Survived by two daughters, Justina E. Trainor and her husband Peter of Wappingers Falls, NY and Tammy Villano of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. She was the mother of the late Louise A. Pastuch.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 8:30-9:30 am in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mary Church, Church Street, West Warwick. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2020