BARR JR, F. ALLAN

Passed away on March 10, 2019 in Sarasota, FL. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy A. (Petrella) Barr for the past 57 years. Born April 15, 1935 Holyoke, MA he was the son of the late F. Allan Barr Sr and Agnes (O'Connor) Barr.

Allan was a Navy veteran; he graduated from Bryant University, and was a member of the Loyal Guard, and was an avid golfer and loved the arts and enjoyed painting. He was part of the marketing department at Rhode Island Blue Cross Blue Shield for 35 years until his retirement in 2000.

Besides his wife he is survived by his son F. Allan Barr III and his wife Amy of Duxbury, MA , Grandchildren Kelly, Kyle and Brett

Brother -Glen Barr of Woodstock VT and Sister-Joyce Ostman , Lunenberg, MA. Allan was predeceased by his daughter Kimberly Ann Barr. Allan's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He will be missed dearly.

His visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 15th at 10 am to 12 noon, followed by a Funeral Home Service and military honors to follow in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite .

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2019