DANAHY, F. PATRICK 'PAT"
72, of Cranston died Tuesday, June 16th at the Hope Health Inpatient Center. He was the loving and devoted husband of Kathleen A. O'Mara.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Francis J. and Thelma (Wright) Danahy, he was a Cranston resident for over thirty years.
Pat was a salesman, most notably for the Horizon Beverage Company for over twenty years, before retiring in 2010. He proudly and honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons, Michael S. Danahy (Dina) of Cranston; Jason F. Danahy (Bonnie) of Raleigh, NC; a cherished granddaughter Skylar of Raleigh.
Funeral services will be private. A committal service with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.
In closing conversations with those he loved, Pat often shared his wisdom in saying, "Always say I love you to your wife and when you hang up the phone with a loved one. You never know when it will be the last time you get that opportunity."
In lieu of flowers please heed that advice in telling your family that you love them. Tomorrow is promised to no one, and you will always have less time than you think.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.