PUDJUNIS, FAITH E. (MORRA)
68, of Coventry, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Sarao) Morra.
In 1973, Faith began her career in education. She was a teacher, and later, Guidance Counselor for the West Warwick School Dept. where she retired in 2013. She was a lifelong parishioner at SS John & Paul Church, serving as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. Faith was featured in Rhode Island news across television and print as a member of Rock Steady boxing, a program designed to help participants combat Parkinson's disease through exercise. She was also an avid cyclist.
She is survived by her beloved son, David C. Pudjunis, of New York City, NY.
Due to current restrictions, Faith's Mass of Christian Burial in SS John & Paul Church, Coventry, and interment in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Faith's memory to SS John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home. Iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.