Faith E. (Morra) Pudjunis
PUDJUNIS, FAITH E. (MORRA)
68, of Coventry, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth (Sarao) Morra.
In 1973, Faith began her career in education. She was a teacher, and later, Guidance Counselor for the West Warwick School Dept. where she retired in 2013. She was a lifelong parishioner at SS John & Paul Church, serving as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. Faith was featured in Rhode Island news across television and print as a member of Rock Steady boxing, a program designed to help participants combat Parkinson's disease through exercise. She was also an avid cyclist.
She is survived by her beloved son, David C. Pudjunis, of New York City, NY.
Due to current restrictions, Faith's Mass of Christian Burial in SS John & Paul Church, Coventry, and interment in Saint Joseph's Cemetery, West Greenwich will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Faith's memory to SS John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry, would be appreciated. Arrangements by Iannotti Funeral Home. Iannottifh.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 9, 2020.
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
Faith was a very caring, loving and giving person. She was a person of deep Faith. She has touched many lives. God will say well done my faithful servant. RIP Faith.
Patricia Enos
Friend
June 8, 2020
David -
We are so sorry for your loss. You have our deepest sympathy.
Your mom, my sister Caryl, my cousin Debbie and I, spent a lot of time in our youth together and she will be sorely missed.
Please know you will be in our prayers and if theres anything we can do please let us know.
With our deepest sympathy,
Cousin Kathy & Family
Kathy Dwyer
Family
