MARTINI, FANNIE (PELOSI)
94, formerly of Cranston, passed into eternal life peacefully on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare Community in Coventry. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Martini. They were married for fifty-eight years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Rachele (Capobianco) Pelosi.
Mrs. Martini was a seamstress for the former Don-Rite Dry Cleaning and Tailoring Company in Cranston for many years before her retirement. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church and member of the Rosary Group of the Legion of Mary, and the Regina Coeli Society. She was a past and very active member of the Cranston Senior Center where she formed and enjoyed many lifelong friendships.
Mrs. Martini is survived by her loving children, JoAnne Sperlongano and her husband Pasquale "Pat" of Coventry, Louis A. Martini and his wife Deborah of Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts and Rachel S. DiSano and her husband Joseph of West Warwick. She was the cherished grandmother of seven and the great grandmother to five. Fannie was the sister of the late John Pelosi, Anthony Pelosi, Frank Pelosi and Gloria DiNicola. She was also the loving grandmother of the late Jennifer Ann DiSano.
Her funeral and entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church Memorial Fund, 1525 Cranston St. Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.