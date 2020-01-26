Home

Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fanny Bell (McCallum) Moore

Fanny Bell (McCallum) Moore Obituary
MOORE, FANNY BELL (McCALLUM)
94, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Cecil E. Moore Sr. and the mother of Cecil E. Moore Jr. of Greene, Doris M. Del Signore of Cranston, Peggy A. Moore-Greene, also of Cranston, Robin Campos of Estero, Florida, and the late Carol L. Cullen. Fanny was the sister of Ernest McCallum of East Greenwich. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Visiting hours Monday, January 27, 2020 from 4 - 7 pm in the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
