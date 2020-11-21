FERRARIO, Farida M. (Ead)
82, passed away Nov. 18, 2020.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lucy (Falcone) Ead; wife of the late Edward A. Ferrario; devoted mother of Deborah A. Maxwell and her husband Christopher and Susan M. Nardone and her husband Charles; cherished grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 2; sister of Richard Ead and the late David and Farouk Ead.
Besides her devotion to her family and love of family get togethers at which she routinely sat with her knitting needles in hand, Farida was a renowned knit designer and owned and operated The Wayland Yarn Shoppe in Providence for 55 years up to her passing. She generously shared her passion and talents with her many longtime friends and patrons who regularly gathered with her at the yarn shop.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Tuesday, 8:00-9:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, 240 Eaton Street, Providence. Private burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wounded Warrior Project
, support.woundedwarriorproject.org
. pontarellimarinofunerals.com