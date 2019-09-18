|
Jaffa, Farrel A.
81, died Monday, September 16, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, son of the late Donald and Jean (Moverman) Jaffa, he was a longtime resident of Cranston. After decades running his own dealership, Prime Auto, Farrel was a salesman for Courtesy Kia Mitsubishi for 21 years. Farrel was a Marine veteran, serving stateside. He attended URI and was a traveling soccer coach for Cranston East, where he cherished coaching his own son. Farrel served as a beloved mentor to many of the young men he coached as well as countless up and coming salespeople.
Devoted father of Raquel Jaffa Kumes and her husband, Thomas, of Cranston and the late Sloan Miles Jaffa. Dear brother of Lesley Nan Haberman and her husband, Robert, of New York City, NY. Loving grandfather of Tatum and Dylan. Adored uncle of Harley and Ally, and great uncle of Charlotte and Jack. Cherished cousin and best friend of Howard Brynes.
Funeral services will be held TODAY, Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.in the Priest Chapel in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Road, Warwick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Cranston Animal Shelter, 920 Phenix Ave., Cranston, RI 02921, and the Dialysis Center of Providence, 9 Plenty Street Providence, RI 02907. Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019