Farrell J. Layden Sr.
1942 - 2020
LAYDEN, Farrell J. Sr
Layden, Farrell J. Sr., 77, of Warwick, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Carol A. (Perry) Layden for 58 years. Born in Warwick, October 15, 1942 he was a son of the late Farrell F. Layden and Anna M. (Picotte) Howie. Farrell worked in the oil and heating business for many years before becoming an iron worker for Union Local #3. He worked on many projects throughout the Boston area. He retired as a truck driver for Dean Column Steel. Farrell is survived by his beloved children Farrell J. Layden Jr. (Donna) from Exeter, RI, Robyn J. Layden from Cape Coral, Fl and Tami L. Layden of West Warwick, RI; three granddaughter Amanda M. Layden of Warwick, Kayla A. Layden of Braintree, Ma, and Meaghan E. Layden of Warwick, RI; two sister Annie Lanni (Tony) of Clovis, CA, Karen Moore (Robert) of Palm Springs, CA, and Michael Layden of Warwick, RI. Farrell was very proud of his Irish Heritage and will be sorely missed.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, from 9-11 AM with a service to follow at 11 Am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave, Warwick. Private burial will be at Highland Memorial Park Johnston. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to the RI Alzheimer's Association 245 Waterman St #306, Providence, RI 02906 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
SEP
2
Service
11:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Memories & Condolences
August 30, 2020
Dear Farrell Jr., Robyn, Tami, and family,

Please accept our sincere condolences on the loss of your Dad. It was great growing up next door to your family as our neighbors and friends. Your parents were very good to our family and your Dad was always willing to lend a hand whenever it was needed. I will always remember and appreciate that he patiently gave me driving lessons after I received my permit. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to you all at this difficult time.

Sincerely,

John Evans and family
John Evans
Neighbor
