Dear Farrell Jr., Robyn, Tami, and family,



Please accept our sincere condolences on the loss of your Dad. It was great growing up next door to your family as our neighbors and friends. Your parents were very good to our family and your Dad was always willing to lend a hand whenever it was needed. I will always remember and appreciate that he patiently gave me driving lessons after I received my permit. Our hearts, thoughts, and prayers go out to you all at this difficult time.



Sincerely,



John Evans and family

John Evans

Neighbor