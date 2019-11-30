|
|
Trainer (Warnick), Faye Ann
of North Kingstown, RI passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving, November 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. She was 88 years old.
Faye leaves behind a strong legacy of family which includes sister Karen and Bob Trenner of Washington, sons Bradley Trainer and Brent and Lee Trainer, grandchildren Brandee and Evan Lapisky, Colleen and Bob Russell and Brent Trainer Jr, and great grandchildren Jameson, Madelyn, Lily Faye, Sophia Ann and Owen, all of Rhode Island. She is preceded in death by her parents and Aunt Emily.
Faye was born on June 12, 1931 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Homer and Florence (Kauffman) Warnick. She graduated from Boswell High School in 1949. A woman way ahead of her time, she earned a Bachelor's Degree in education from the State Teachers College at California in Pennsylvania in 1953 and pursued her Master's Degree at Rhode Island College in 1980. She married the late Winfield Trainer in 1953 and moved to RI where she lived a most impressive life. After welcoming two sons, she began her career in special education with the North Kingstown School Department in 1963 where she taught for 30 years.
Faye was truly an amazing woman who will be remembered for her creativity, good humor and iron will. Her artistic talents were showcased in her sewing, braided wool rugs, May baskets and scrapbooks. She was an avid collector of stamps, coins, cobalt bottles, lighthouses and family memorabilia. Faye was a dedicated member and friend at the First Baptist Church of North Kingstown where she played the part of Mrs. Santa. She was loved and supported by her neighbors on King Phillip Drive, where she lived independently all the days of her life.
A celebration of Faye's life is scheduled for Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 4:00 at the First Baptist Church of North Kingstown with a reception to follow at The Carriage Inn. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Special Olympics at 370 George Washington Highway Smithfield, RI 02917.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 30, 2019