CRINO, FELICINA C. "FANNY" (CIULLO)

, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Riverview Healthcare in Coventry, RI. She was the wife of the late Rudolph Crino. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Giuseppina (Capobianco) Ciullo.

She was one of six children who grew up during the time of the Great Depression and had lived a humble life whose beginnings were carried over along with traditional family values to her children. She loved nothing more than cooking and being with her family. She was especially known for her baking skills. Fanny was an avid reader and was a faithful Christian to her Lord, Jesus Christ.

She is survived by four loving children: Charles Crino of Louisville, KY, Carol McGarry and her husband William of Saunderstown, RI, Marie Gareau and her husband Jeff of Greene, RI and Steven Crino and his wife Theresa of Westerly, RI; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; a sister: Ida Cataldi of Warwick, RI and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by four siblings: Alphonse Ciullo, Frank Ciullo, Evelyn Cimorelli and Etta Decesare.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 27 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI followed with a Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. in Christian Hill Community Church, 56 Tiogue Avenue West Warwick, RI. Burial to follow in RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Published in The Providence Journal on June 25, 2019