Felix A. Mirando Jr.


1924 - 2019
Felix A. Mirando Jr. Obituary
Mirando, Jr., Felix A.
Felix A. Mirando, Jr., the son of the late Felix and Irene (Denish) Mirando, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home in Palm Beach, Florida. Born in Providence on September 17, 1924, Felix spent the majority of his working life in New York City serving as Chairman and President of Imperial Knife Associated Companies. After selling the business in 1983, he settled in Palm Beach and Osterville. Felix is survived by his stepson, Scott Fulmer, his sisters, Phyllis Brown and Barbara Fazzano, and many nieces and nephews; he is predeceased by his brother Robert. At his request, services will remain private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
