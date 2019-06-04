|
|
MOSCA, FERNANDA C. (DISTEFANO)
88, of Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincenzo Mosca. Born in Forli Del Sannio, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Candido and Maria (Calabrese) DiStefano.
Fernanda was the loving mother of Giuseppe "Joseph" Mosca of Providence and Pasqualina "Patty" Fennessy of Providence; cherished grandmother of Steven, Stefanie, Vincent, and great grandmother of Eliza and Steven. She was the sister of the late Adelia Lombardi, Amelia Calabrese, Giuseppe, Albino, Domenico, Antonio and Anna DiStefano.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday 4 – 8 p.m.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019