Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
Providence, RI
MOSCA, FERNANDA C. (DISTEFANO)
88, of Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincenzo Mosca. Born in Forli Del Sannio, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Candido and Maria (Calabrese) DiStefano.
Fernanda was the loving mother of Giuseppe "Joseph" Mosca of Providence and Pasqualina "Patty" Fennessy of Providence; cherished grandmother of Steven, Stefanie, Vincent, and great grandmother of Eliza and Steven. She was the sister of the late Adelia Lombardi, Amelia Calabrese, Giuseppe, Albino, Domenico, Antonio and Anna DiStefano.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 9 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew's Church, Providence. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday 4 – 8 p.m.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 4, 2019
