CARVALHO, FERNANDA F. (VIEIRA)
84, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. Wife of the late Armando Carvalho. Mother of Rui Carvalho (Karen), of New Hartford, CT., and Marina Di Mundo (Emanuele), of East Greenwich. Grandmother of Taylor, Adam, Christine, and Lauren. Fernanda is also survived by her sister Madelina Teles.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Anthony Church, 1 Sunset Ave., West Warwick. Interment will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For full obituary, visit iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 10, 2019