J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 334-2300
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
J. J. Duffy Funeral Home
757 Mendon Road
Cumberland, RI 02864
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Aidan Church
1460 Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
Fernando "Freddie" Francisco


Fernando "Freddie" Francisco Obituary
FRANCISCO, Fernando "Freddie"
Fernando "Freddie" Francisco, 83, passed away on Monday in the Grandview Nursing Center, Cumberland. He was the loving husband of the late Kathleen (Jost) Francisco.
Relatives and friends are invited to Fernando's Life Celebration to be held on Thursday with Calling Hours from 4 PM to 7 PM and continuing on Friday at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland. A Libera Service will be held at 10 AM in St. Aidan Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road Cumberland. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cumberland.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
