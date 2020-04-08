|
GONCALVES, FERNANDO
95, of Pawtucket, passed away Monday, April 06, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene (Ferreira) Goncalves. Born in Lisbon, Portugal, he was the son of the late Manuel and Maria (Goncalves) Goncalves. Fernando had immigrated from Portugal in 1965 and settled in Pawtucket. He was an upholsterer for various companies in the Blackstone Valley for 65 years, retiring in 2003. He is survived by his children, Humberto Goncalves and Jorge Goncalves and his wife Janice. He also leaves his grandchildren, Michelle Williams, Jamie Goncalves, and Michael Goncalves, and four great grandchildren.. Fernando is predeceased by his seven siblings. The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020