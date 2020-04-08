Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
220 Cottage St.
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-4035
For more information about
Fernando Goncalves
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Fernando Goncalves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fernando Goncalves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fernando Goncalves Obituary
GONCALVES, FERNANDO
95, of Pawtucket, passed away Monday, April 06, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Irene (Ferreira) Goncalves. Born in Lisbon, Portugal, he was the son of the late Manuel and Maria (Goncalves) Goncalves. Fernando had immigrated from Portugal in 1965 and settled in Pawtucket. He was an upholsterer for various companies in the Blackstone Valley for 65 years, retiring in 2003. He is survived by his children, Humberto Goncalves and Jorge Goncalves and his wife Janice. He also leaves his grandchildren, Michelle Williams, Jamie Goncalves, and Michael Goncalves, and four great grandchildren.. Fernando is predeceased by his seven siblings. The funeral and burial were private. Arrangements by Costigan-O'Neill Funeral Home, Pawtucket. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fernando's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Neill Funeral Home - Cumberland
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -