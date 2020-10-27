1/1
Filomena (Iacovone) Albanese
{ "" }
ALBANESE, FILOMENA (IACOVONE)
81, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Cranston, Rhode Island surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Carmine Albanese for 60 years prior to her passing. Carmine and Filomena immigrated to Rhode Island from Capriati al Volturno, Italy in 1961 to build a better life for their aspiring family. Both were employed in various positions often working split shifts so one of them could always care for their daughters. Filomena was a life-long communicant of St. Rocco's Church and member of the Santa Maria di Prata Society. She enjoyed cooking, baking and spending time with her family and friends.
Filomena is survived by her husband Carmine, her brother Bruno and his wife Domenica, her daughters Maria Carlino and Carmelina Macera, her sons-in-law Eugene Carlino and William Macera, her grandchildren Eugene Carlino, Christina Carlino, William Macera, and Lauren Macera, her nephew John Iacovone and niece Anne Pisaturo, and many cousins in Capriati.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 29th at 10 a.m. at St. Rocco's Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston, (social distancing and masks required), followed by entombment in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, please consider The Heart Center Boston Children's Hospital. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow or mail checks payable to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Dr. – Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include Filomena's name in the memo line.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2020.
