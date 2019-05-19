|
|
|
CARD OF THANKS FILOMENA BUONANNI The family of Filomena Buonanni expresses its sincere gratitude to our family and friends for the love and support shown to us during the time of our mother's passing. She would be smiling to see family, near and far, and friends, old and new, brought together in her memory. Thank you to Ryan Nardolillo and the Nardolillo Funeral Home for your kindness and professionalism, and to the staff at St. Antoine Residence for your unwavering compassion and dedication to our mom's care. To the pallbearers, it is said the best way to honor someone is to do something honorable. Thank you for what you did for our mom. We truly appreciate the ongoing kindness and sympathy from all who have helped us through the loss of our mom. Her love will live on in our hearts forever.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More