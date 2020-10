Or Copy this URL to Share

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE FILOMENA CARDILLO The dearest mother, the kindest friend. One of the best whom God could lend. Loving, thoughtful, gentle and true. Always willing a kind act to do. YOUR LOVING FAMILY





