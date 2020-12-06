CORRADO, FILOMENA (DiBIASO) "PHYLLIS"
96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Corrado.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Penta) DiBiaso.
Phyllis was co-owner of Louis Cleaners for many years and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the RI Department of Education before retiring.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Campellone and cherished grandsons, Adam and Alex Campellone.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 7th at 11am at St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com