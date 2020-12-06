1/1
Filomena "Phyllis" (DiBiaso) Corrado
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Filomena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CORRADO, FILOMENA (DiBIASO) "PHYLLIS"
96, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis Corrado.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Rose (Penta) DiBiaso.
Phyllis was co-owner of Louis Cleaners for many years and worked as an Administrative Assistant for the RI Department of Education before retiring.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Patricia Campellone and cherished grandsons, Adam and Alex Campellone.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 7th at 11am at St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Burial will be private at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, Providence. marianiandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
Pat, Adam, and Alex, we are so sorry to here of your mom, and grandmothers passing, She was such a special woman and we are sure she will be sorely missed by all of you. Please know you are all in our thoughts and prayers ❤ Pattie and Richard Sacchetti
Pattie Sacchetti
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved