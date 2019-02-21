Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Filomena Altieri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Filomena M. (Ricci) Altieri

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Filomena M. (Ricci) Altieri Obituary
ALTIERI, FILOMENA M. (RICCI)
102, of Providence passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Rocco J. Altieri. Filomena is survived by her loving daughter Carol Seabolt and her husband Philip of Providence and the late Frederick Altieri Sr., and his wife Bernadette Altieri of FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.