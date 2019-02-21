|
ALTIERI, FILOMENA M. (RICCI)
102, of Providence passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Rocco J. Altieri. Filomena is survived by her loving daughter Carol Seabolt and her husband Philip of Providence and the late Frederick Altieri Sr., and his wife Bernadette Altieri of FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 22nd, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2019