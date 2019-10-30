|
|
PACHECO, FILOMENA M. (née Pettinicchio)
died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Kent Hospital in Warwick, 8 days before her one hundredth birthday.
Born on November 6, 1919 in Providence, Filomena was the daughter of the late Gabriele C. and Antonia M. (Masco) Pettinicchio, and sister of Rita G. Medici and of the late John A. Pettinicchio Sr., Edward J. Pettinicchio, Egidio (Jake) N. Pettinicchio, Maria F. Pettinicchio, Alfred R. Pettinicchio, Armand G. Pettinicchio, and Gabriele A. Pettinicchio.
She was the wife of the late Anthony A. Pacheco, and mother of Mr. Michael A. Pacheco of Natick and Ms. Elaine M. Lopes of Monterey, California. She was the grandmother of Mr. and Mrs. Geoffrey Lopes da Silva and Miss Gina M.D. Lopes, and the great-grandmother of Anthony J.K. Lopes da Silva, all of Monterey, California.
A resident of West Warwick for over 90 years, Filomena worked as a seamstress for 33 years before retiring in 1969, when she began working as a caretaker for the late Mr. and Mrs. Theodore A. LeDoux of Natick until 1991. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella (Nina Circle No. 67) for over 60 years. She was an avid bowler, cook, and seamstress and she loved crafting.
Her funeral will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:30 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence Street in West Warwick, followed by Rite of Committal at Notre Dame Cemetery on Burlingame Road in West Warwick. Visiting hours are Thursday 4 – 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to () would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 30, 2019