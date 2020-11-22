SILVESTRI, FILOMENA M. (ZUBIAGA)
98, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Elmhurst Rehab Center, Providence. She was the loving wife of the late Antonio Silvestri. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Domingo and Filomena (Torrealday) Zubiaga. Mrs. Silvestri was a yarn inspector for Atlantic Rayon Company for 38 years before retiring. Filomena was the loving mother of Joseph Silvestri and his wife Joyce of Seekonk, MA, and Judith Jacobson and her husband Jeffrey of Sudbury, MA. She was the cherished grandmother of Jenna Mitchell and her husband Kiel, Jordan Jacobson and his wife Aja, and Connor Jacobson. She was the great grandmother of Andrew and Thomas Mitchell. Filomena was the sister of Mary Macera of Cranston, the late John Zubiago, Domenic Zubiago, Joseph Zubiaga, Claudia Marchetti, Emilia Zubiaga, Victoria Bennett, Sotera Zubiaga, and Juanita DeJesus. Due to COVID-19, Filomena's services are respectfully private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Special Olympics
RI, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917, or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com
