MACARI, FILOMENA "FAY" (ANTIGNANO),
95, passed away January 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Anthony R. "Mac" Macari Sr.; daughter of the late Angelo and Giovannia (DiPalma) Antignano; beloved mother of Anthony R. Macari Jr. and his companion Sandra, Jo-Ann J. Macari (Retired Deputy Chief for RI Division of Sheriffs), Robin A. Macari and her companion John Ahern; cherished grandmother of Jennifer and the late Katie Macari; great-grandmother of Ayden; sister of the late Jesse Angelone, Ann Burchfield, Josephine Pisenello, Eleanor Arguto, Emilio, Angelo, and Joseph Antignano. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Fay was a lifelong North Providence resident. She was the president of the North Providence Senior Bowling League for twenty years, a member of the Kirkbrae Country Club, member of the board of directors for the Classic Road Race, past president and secretary of the P.T.A for the Marieville Grammar School, and board member of the Knights of Columbus St. Anthony Council 1618.
Visitation will be held Sunday 3-6 p.m. with her funeral on Monday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, with burial to follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or North Providence High School Scholarship Fund c/o James Isabella, In Memory of Katie J. Macari, 1828 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, RI 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 11, 2020