|
|
|
CARD OF THANKS FILOMENA 'FAY' MACARI Sometimes when life seems empty and we feel alone, we discover the importance of the kindness of others. We would like to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to our family and all our friends from far and near for their thoughtfulness in sending the beautiful flowers, spiritual bouquets, baskets, food and many thoughts and prayers. To those who were engaged in our lives on a daily basis, they knew we were truly blessed by loving and knowing a wonderful mother, sister and friend. When we were faced with our loss, it was then that we realized how true Fay had expressed her love for her family and friends. Also, how her presence in life had been an impact on those she cared for and was surrounded by. The outpouring love and support helped the family through a most difficult time and keeps allowing us to continue in our lives. Not a day passes when we do not reflect and find the strength to continue from those expressions of heartfelt sympathy. We extend our deepest gratitude to Father Ed Cardente at Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church for celebrating Fay's life in her Mass of Christian Burial, to the Honorable Maureen McKenna Goldberg for her beautiful readings of God's word, our cousin Paula Lipsey for her meaningful words in the prayer of the faithful, our cousin James Burchfield Jr. who brought Fay back to us with his vivid eulogy. To this day, we are still reminded of how those words brought comfort to all that were present. We would like to extend a special thank you to Mayor Charles Lombardi, North Providence Police Department, Providence Police Department Motorcade Units, Chief Sheriff David Decesare, and the R.I. Division of Sheriff's Escort. Our heartfelt appreciation to her nephews assisting as pallbearers, carrying her to her final resting place. To Jean Fullen CNA, for her continued care and love for our Mother throughout the months to her final day. The Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home, Dan Pontarelli, Elizabeth Berarducci, Andy Baldino and staff for their professionalism. Our family was blessed by Fay's life and we are blessed by our friends and family. WITH LOVE, THE MACARI FAMILY, ANTHONY JR., JO-ANN AND ROBIN
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020