POMPEI, FILOMENA (CARNEVALE) "MENA"
81, of Needham St., Johnston, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife for 61 years of Rocco Pompei. Born in Pico, Italy, she was the daughter of the late John and Assunta "Susie" (Grossi) Carnevale.
Filomena worked at Scialo Brothers Bakery on Federal Hill, Providence for forty-five years before retiring.
Besides her husband Rocco, she was the dear sister of Joseph Carnevale of Johnston; loving aunt of Cheryl, Joseph, Sharon, Donna and Denise; and cherished godmother of Marisa Conti Doherty and many more loving godchildren.
Filomena's visiting hours, funeral and entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. – Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2020