PRESCIUTTI, FILOMENA (DeRITA)
97, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Fred A. Presciutti for 67 years prior to his death. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Carrie (Ricci) DeRita. Filomena worked for Colonial Knife of Providence for 55 years prior to her retirement. Her joys in life were being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She loved them dearly. She was always ready to give her time to anyone who needed it. Her display of strength and unconditional love for her family will live on in us forever.
Filomena is survived by her loving children, Sandra Piscione and her husband Bob of Johnston and Joanne DeFusco and her husband Raymond of Cranston. Filomena (Momma) was the cherished grandmother of Jennifer Clarke (Brian), Raymond DeFusco (Shana), Robert Piscione Jr. (Lauren), Joseph DeFusco, Kari Piscione and John DeFusco; great-grandmother of Angel, Ricky, Gino, Lenora, Olivia and Greyson. She was the sister of the late Mary DeMarco.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 31st, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, Johnston. Burial and Visiting Hours are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.